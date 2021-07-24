Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.6% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 935.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,384. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.