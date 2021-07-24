Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 58,952 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Carnival Co. & worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CUK stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter.

CUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,012 shares of company stock valued at $927,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.