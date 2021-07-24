Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.23 Million Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 132,033 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CommScope by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,021,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 484,750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 166,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,185 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,577,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after acquiring an additional 282,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COMM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $20.34 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.58.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

