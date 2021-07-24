Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.62 Million Stock Holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

OPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.34.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

