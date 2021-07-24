Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $9.20 Million in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 928,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,953,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,975,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,483,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,982,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,985,000.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ARRWU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARRWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.