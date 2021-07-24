good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) has been assigned a C$2.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 86.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of CVE GDNP opened at C$1.07 on Thursday. good natured Products has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.09, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$228.65 million and a P/E ratio of -18.77.
good natured Products Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.