good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) has been assigned a C$2.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 86.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE GDNP opened at C$1.07 on Thursday. good natured Products has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.09, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$228.65 million and a P/E ratio of -18.77.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

