Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,005 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,790,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,434,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter.

AMG opened at $167.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.84. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $180.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

