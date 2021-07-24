Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,621 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $167.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.83. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

