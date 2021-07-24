Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,267 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRL opened at $138.78 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.15 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

