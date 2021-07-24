Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 9,433 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 144,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ITT by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $96.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.02. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.