Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $2,571,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,797 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 3.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

