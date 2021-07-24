Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $3,535,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

SKY opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 2.17.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

SKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at $18,619,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

