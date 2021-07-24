Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Trading Up 3.7%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 130,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

