Graco (NYSE:GGG) Shares Gap Down to $78.32

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.32, but opened at $76.05. Graco shares last traded at $75.39, with a volume of 2,887 shares trading hands.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.27. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Graco by 503.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

