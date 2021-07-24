Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$91.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$86.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$83.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The stock has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$71.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.