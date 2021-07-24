Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.56 Million Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI opened at $37.28 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.