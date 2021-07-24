Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Southwest Gas worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 125.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,457,000 after buying an additional 197,835 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 155.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth $24,361,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

SWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

