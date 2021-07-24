Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 2,829 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after acquiring an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,535,000 after acquiring an additional 114,338 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,319,000 after acquiring an additional 36,809 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.43.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

