Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 29,764 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 436,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,764 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

