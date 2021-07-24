Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 8.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 7.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

