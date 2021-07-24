Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,930 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.80.

DECK stock opened at $405.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.88. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $411.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

