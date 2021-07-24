Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,651 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $55,884,000 after buying an additional 230,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.26. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

