Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

GWLIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a $29.53 target price on Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.45.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $32.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.97.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

