Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 53.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Green Plains Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Green Plains Partners to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of GPP stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.44. 24,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,312. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $265.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.78. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 87.52% and a net margin of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

