Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000802 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $21.63 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,029.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,170.61 or 0.06378610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.77 or 0.01365772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00372459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00147001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.62 or 0.00613051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00380305 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.19 or 0.00297373 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 79,220,280 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.