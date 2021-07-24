Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OMAB opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.20. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMAB. Citigroup started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

