Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $24.00

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $23.00. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $657.06 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 13.89%.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

