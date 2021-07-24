Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Guangzhou R&F Properties from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GZUHY opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

