Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 67,412 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $20,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBI stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.77. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

