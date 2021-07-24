Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Receives $16.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,909 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

