Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.33.

HASI stock opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.19. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 325,409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after acquiring an additional 972,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

