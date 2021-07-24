Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 598.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 992,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850,513 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Harley-Davidson worth $39,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.32. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

