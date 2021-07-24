Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 175 at Liberum Capital

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 161 ($2.10) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HWG has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 159.50 ($2.08) on Friday. Harworth Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £514.73 million and a PE ratio of 19.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.84.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

