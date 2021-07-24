Haven Protocol Price Tops $3.44 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $49.38 million and approximately $711,383.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.44 or 0.00010102 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,071.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.48 or 0.06385118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.19 or 0.01344798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00368093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00143922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.52 or 0.00606130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00373256 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00289630 BTC.

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,346,646 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

