Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.03% of Haynes International worth $30,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Haynes International by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Haynes International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Haynes International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Haynes International by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $461.41 million, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.50. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $38.36.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.24 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

