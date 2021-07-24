HC Wainwright Increases Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Price Target to $19.00

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

