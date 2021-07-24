HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $136.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $124.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SWTX opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 0.69. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 5,049 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $430,831.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,485 shares of company stock worth $9,823,688. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.