HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.29 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCA. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.05.

HCA stock opened at $248.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.21. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $254.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $14,558,073.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,977,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,141 shares of company stock valued at $61,563,465. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 389,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,939,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

