Head to Head Analysis: ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

This table compares ReNeuron Group and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNeuron Group N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 1.14% 3.29% 0.87%

This table compares ReNeuron Group and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNeuron Group $340,000.00 126.38 -$14.85 million ($0.38) -3.55 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $34.90 billion 0.27 $382.02 million $1.14 25.00

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than ReNeuron Group. ReNeuron Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ReNeuron Group and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNeuron Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

ReNeuron Group has a beta of -23.58, indicating that its stock price is 2,458% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries beats ReNeuron Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease. It also developing CTX-derived exosomes, which are Nano-sized packages of information released by CTX cells. ReNeuron Group plc has a research agreement with U.S. biotechnology company in the discovery and development of novel gene silencing-based therapeutics. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment. The company also provides passenger and commercial ships, LNG and LPG carriers, special purpose vessels, and IT services and systems; marine machinery, engines, and structures; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts. In addition, it offers military vehicles, such as battle tanks, naval ships and maritime systems, guided weapon systems, and defense aircrafts and aero engines; and civil aircrafts and aero engines, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts. Further, the company provides railway, air brake, and automated guideway transit systems; intelligent transport systems products and solutions, such as electronic toll collection system, electronic road pricing system, and traffic management system; vibration and isolation systems; water pipes and hydraulic gates; and forklift trucks. Additionally, it offers printing and paper converting machineries, precision cutting tools, precision position feedback sensors, metals machinery, fans and blowers, and compressors and mechanical turbines; and wafer bonding, tunnel excavation and other industrial machinery products, as well as products related to environmental plants and equipment to prevent global warming and pollution. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.