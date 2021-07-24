Head to Head Survey: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) & ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Airbnb alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Airbnb and ABM Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 1 18 17 0 2.44 ABM Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

Airbnb currently has a consensus target price of $170.55, indicating a potential upside of 22.94%. ABM Industries has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.62%. Given Airbnb’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Airbnb is more favorable than ABM Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airbnb and ABM Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $3.38 billion 25.36 -$4.58 billion ($15.53) -8.93 ABM Industries $5.99 billion 0.51 $300,000.00 $2.43 18.89

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Airbnb. Airbnb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABM Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Airbnb and ABM Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb N/A N/A N/A ABM Industries 3.66% 14.42% 5.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Airbnb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of ABM Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of Airbnb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of ABM Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ABM Industries beats Airbnb on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues. It also provides vehicle maintenance services to rental car providers. The Aviation segment supports airlines and airports with parking and janitorial to passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance, and transportation. The Technology & Manufacturing segment provides janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services. The Education segment delivers janitorial, custodial, landscaping & grounds, facilities engineering and parking services for public school districts, private schools, colleges and universities. The Technical Solutions segment engages in mechanical and electrical services. The company was founded by Morris Rosenberg in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.