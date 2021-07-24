Head to Head Survey: Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) vs. Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Dyadic International -595.37% -35.81% -33.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $700,000.00 35.32 -$2.85 million N/A N/A Dyadic International $1.60 million 61.48 -$9.32 million N/A N/A

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dyadic International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Dyadic International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inhibikase Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 391.80%. Dyadic International has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 208.12%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It is also developing IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. It offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-S-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to validate to serve as proof of concept for the development of next generation multivariant COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; and research collaborations with Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd., and WuXi Biologics. It also has a collaboration with TurtleTree Scientific Pte. Ltd. to develop various recombinant protein growth factors; and a partnership agreement with Medytox, Inc. and Syngene International Limited to develop COVID-19 vaccines and/or boosters. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

