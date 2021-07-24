Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Healthpeak Properties traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 7320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.59.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,155 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

