HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.07

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 67150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.46 million, a P/E ratio of 99.59 and a beta of 0.32.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HealthStream by 583.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in HealthStream by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

