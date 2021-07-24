Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

Get Heartland Express alerts:

HTLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.43.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.