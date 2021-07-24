Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. On average, analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $40.78 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $795.17 million, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

