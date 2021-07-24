Hifi Finance (MFT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $63.95 Million

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Hifi Finance has a total market cap of $76.71 million and approximately $63.95 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hifi Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00050020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.52 or 0.00877667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hifi Finance Coin Profile

MFT is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hifi Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hifi Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hifi Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hifi Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hifi Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.