Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Spencer Lee Sells 44,062 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Spencer Lee sold 44,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $465,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Spencer Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Spencer Lee sold 13,690 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $165,238.30.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of -0.12. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.