Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Declares Dividend of $0.35

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Holly Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 74.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.11. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

