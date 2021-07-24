Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 122,983 CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 122,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,411,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,542,000 after acquiring an additional 755,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,848,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,079,000 after acquiring an additional 242,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,761,000 after buying an additional 3,911,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,053,000 after buying an additional 193,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.