Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 8,996 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $167.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.64. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.64.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

